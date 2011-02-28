Facebook Considering Blocking Contact Requests for Underage Kids

Facebook is

considering whether to allow applications to request contact

information from kids under 18. Currently its policy is not to allow

kids

under 13 to provide that info, but told a pair of powerful congressmen

it was "actively considering" whether to extend that policy to older

kids.

That is

according to Facebook VP, global Public Policy Marne Levine, in a letter

to Reps. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Joe Barton (R-Tex.), co-chairs of the

House Privacy Caucus, about Facebook's plans

to re-launch a site feature enabling users to share contact info,

possibly including addresses and mobile phone numbers. The legislators

had sent their own letter to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg expressing

their concerns.

"Facebook

considers risks to minor in all its new product features," Levine said.

"We are actively considering whether to enable applications to request

contact information from minors at all."

Facebook suspended the new app after concerns were raised about the practice, but explained to the legislators in a Feb. 25 letter

that there is a permission screen for all third-party apps that gives

the user clear control of whether and how much info is provided.

"[W]e did

not simply grant applications access to users' contact information,"

Levine explained in the letter. "We allowed applications to ask users

for that information through a permissions screen

that provided clear and conspicuous notice to the user...Nor did we

require or encourage users to grant such access."

"I'm

encouraged that Facebook is deciding whether to allow applications on

the site to request contact information from minors, said Markey Monday.

"I don't believe that applications on Facebook should

get this information from teens, and I encourage Facebook to wall off

access to teen's contact information if they enable this new feature."

Markey is planning to introduce legislation that would prevent the tracking or use of teen site surfing info.

Separately,

the Federal Trade Commission in an upcoming report is also expected to

recommend increasing privacy protections for teens' online information.