Facebook to Conduct Civil Rights Audit

Facebook has agreed to a civil rights Audit of the company, according to various reports.

Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at a Hill hearing last month whether he would be open to such a review, and Zuckerberg suggested it was a good idea.

The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, one of the groups that pressed for the audit, was pleased the company had followed through on the suggestion.

“We are encouraged by Facebook’s commitment to conduct a civil rights audit of the company and its products," said conference president Vanita Gupta. "The process should be transparent and engage the civil rights community."

But it will be a case of trust and verify. "We will remain vigilant until Facebook does everything in its power to reduce the civil rights harm its platform enables," the group said.

Among the issues brought up at the hearing was Facebook advertisers being able to discriminate on the basis of race.