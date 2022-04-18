‘Exploding Kittens’ Series Coming to Netflix

Netflix will launch a series and mobile game based on the card game Exploding Kittens. The adult animated comedy series arrives in 2023 and will have Tom Ellis, Abraham Lim, Lucy Liu, Ally Maki and Mark Proksch in the cast.

Exploding Kittens will show the conflict between heaven and hell reaching epic proportions, according to Netflix, when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth, in the bodies of house cats.

The series comes from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman; executive producers Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; executive producers Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and exec producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s Inman.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix head of adult animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”

Exploding Kittens – The Game arrives in May 2022. Players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. The game also features two new cards: Radar, which reveals to players the position of the Exploding Kitten closest to the top of the card deck, and Flip Flop, which reverses the order of the cards in the deck. Future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the TV series.

The game will be available to Netflix members without additional fees.

“Netflix is the only service that could bring Exploding Kittens to life in both a series and a game,” said Inman, Exploding Kittens chief creative officer and creator of The Oatmeal. “We actually launched Exploding Kittens on Kickstarter as a weekend project, but our community has been the heart and soul of the company over the past six years. The new series and game will give our fans new ways to connect and interact with the franchise.” ■