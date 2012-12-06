Exiting Sen. DeMint Gets Shout-Outs From Hill, Think Tanks

Sen. James DeMint was getting applause Thursday both from

the Hill he is leaving and the think tank community he will be joining in

January when he exits to head the Heritage Foundation.

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D- W.Va.) sent along his best wishes, but was also looking ahead to whomever the Republicans choose to be ranking member of the committee. DeMint, ranking member of the Communications subcommittee, was in line to take over from ranking member Kay Bailey Hutchison, who is retiring at the end of this session.

"I wish Jim DeMint well in his new position at the Heritage Foundation," said Rockefeller. "I look forward to working with whomever the Republicans select as the Ranking Member in the 113th Congress. I know the Commerce Committee will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to create economic growth, invest in our future, and protect consumers."

Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), who teamed with DeMint to try

to defund public broadcasting, was full of praise for the Senator.

"Senator DeMint is not only a friend and colleague, he

is one of my heroes in Washington," he said in a statement. "I have

looked to his leadership many times and always found him to be a man of wisdom

and courage. I believe Senator DeMint will continue to be a dynamic voice in

the conservative movement helping to bring that message to a new generation and

a broader audience."

"Tea Party Patriots have been honored to work alongside Sen.

DeMint for fiscal responsibility, free markets and constitutionally limited

government," said Jenny Beth Martin, national coordinator of the Tea

Party. "While we are sad to lose a strong, conservative voice in the

Senate, he will continue to be a courageous advocate for our principles in his

new role. As Washington flounders in the midst of the so-called 'fiscal cliff'

crisis, it's clear we need more leaders like Sen. DeMint to stand firm for

Americans in the face of stiff opposition."

But praise was not confined to conservative Republicans.

"Although it's a surprise, we welcome and extend our

congratulations to Sen. DeMint on his new post at the Heritage

Foundation," said Public Knowledge president Gigi Sohn. "As a member

of the think tank community, we look forward to working together on common

ground issues. The future holds many opportunities for Public Knowledge and the

Internet and Technology arm of the Heritage Foundation to work together."