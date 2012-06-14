Exclusive: Study: Broadcasters Need FCC Repacking Info

Former FCC chief economist Thomas Hazlett and the National

Association of Broadcasters have been on opposite sides of the spectrum

reclamation debate, but there is one thing they agree on, according to a new

paper of which Hazlett is co-author. They both agree the FCC needs to release

its model for repacking TV stations after reverse incentive spectrum auctions

in time for broadcasters to figure out whether it is in their interests to give

up spectrum.

Hazlett and company also say that broadcasters should be

given bidding flexibility, and that there should be no maximum reserve price in

the reverse auction -- no maximum price broadcasters can get for clearing off spectrum in each relevant market.

In the paper, "Incentive Auctions: Economic and Strategic

Issues," co-authored by Hazlett, David Porter and Vernon Smith of Arlington

Economics, they outline options for both the reverse incentive auction, in

which winning broadcasters are the ones giving the government the lowest price

for reclaiming their spectrum, and the ensuing auction of that reclaimed

spectrum by the government to the highest bidders, presumed by most to be

wireless companies clamoring for it.

Hazlett is one of the panelists at a Brookings Institution

event, "Improving Spectrum Access Through Reverse Auctions," on

Friday in Washington where he will discuss those options.

The paper authors argue for allowing broadcasters the

flexibility to offer multiple bids -- one bid if they wind up channel sharing

and another to exit entirely, for example. They also suggest TV station group

owners should be able to place "combinatorial" bids, which are

contingent on multiple station bids being accepted.

"The whole purpose of the auction is to get the

spectrum where it has the most value," Porter told B&C/Multichannel News.

"That might mean staying with broadcasters or it might not. Everybody is

saying that it will be wireless companies, but we don't know what the bids will

be or the repacking costs," he says. "Until all those things are

determined, who knows what the best hands are."

"Accommodating combinatorial and channel-sharing bids

is essential for efficiency, increasing reverse auction participation and

lowering the costs of band clearing," the study says. "Unfortunately,

the added complexity to the auction and optimization process might limit the

FCCs ability to allow such bids."

In order for the government to get the stations at the

lowest possible exit costs -- as cheaply as possible -- they said the auction

"must be simple enough for broadcasters to place informed bids";

"must encourage broadcasters to reveal their true exit costs"; and

"must allow all reasonable bid configurations."

Other suggestions for a successful reverse auction:

"All full-power, Class A U.S. TV stations should be

invited to participate in the (one) reverse auction.

"Bidders should be given as little information as

possible while participating in the auction.

"Promises restricting future reverse auctions could help participation,

but would require tying regulators' hands in ways that could more than offset

short-term gains.

"The FCC should set a date certain for the release of the spectrum to

winners in the forward auctions, prior to the auctions."

The paper's auction advice is based on the government

getting 120 MHz in the broadcast spectrum auctions, but it acknowledges that is

a "challenging regulatory task," which they say argues for the FCC to

get moving and for the auction process to be transparent, simple and

flexible."