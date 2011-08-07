EXCLUSIVE: Gordon: Telemundo Plates News 'Feast'

Ron Gordon, president of

the Telemundo Television Station Group, talked with B&C's Washington Bureau

Chief John Eggerton last week about the NBCU-owned station group's plans for a

major news ramp-up, which he says was in the works before it became an

enforceable condition in the Comcast/NBCU deal.

He also says he has had

recent conversations about expanding morning news in New York and Chicago once

Telemundo "digests" this current "feast" of new

programming, including new weekend newscasts.

An edited transcript of

that conversation follows.

Was this news expansion

driven by the Comcast/NBCU deal, which included the condition to add news on

Telemundo stations?

It is more than that. We had

made over the past few years a recommitment to our local stations for local

news in particular and this has been in the plans or several years now. We have

reinvested in our stations and our local news in particular. And this

commitment was one that we were very willing to make because it was the right

thing for us to do, the right thing for our station, the right thing for our

community, and the right thing for our business.

I think the results that

we've had in terms of our stations' news performance over the last

year-and-a-half to two years speaks to the value of local news. In the May book

we were the number one news station in Miami and New York, regardless of

language. We were number one in Chicago. We have had nine months of continuous

growth in Los Angeles with our news product. So these investments in local news

are beginning to pay off. This is the next step in that direction.

Public Interest Group

Free Press has been critical of Comcast's delivery on deal conditions, and

called on Comcast to "significantly improve local news production and

distribution across all Telemundo stations." Does this do that?

Yes, absolutely,

absolutely.

How many markets are

getting these additional hours?

New York, Dallas, Houston,

L.A., Puerto Rico, and Denver are getting the big items. The stations are

adding public affairs shows. So that will be an extension of our news brand and

localism. They are all getting something, but, for example, Denver is getting

Monday through Friday news, but they are not getting a public affairs show.

So, what determined who

was getting what?

The need. In Denver we did

not have any local news so we have added a newscast in partnership with KUSA.

In New York, the market where we are number one in late news right now, regardless

of language, we added weekend news because we felt we really needed a

seven-day-a-week news structure. Same thing with Dallas.

So, you already began

this ramp-up with the launch of Buenos Dias [Good Day] L.A.?

Yes, and we have seen some

great results, with rating increases in that time period. I think there has

been a cause and effect in terms of our news. We have invested in our local

news, we've invested in our stations and we are getting better ratings, better

results. And so, at the end of the day that speaks to why were are doing this.

So it is not just in

Comcast's interest and the public's interest, but your business' interest as

well?

Exactly. And I think

you see also, from a Comcast perspective, a new commitment to local stations

and local communities. I think that has been inherent in Comcast's own culture

and certainly ties in very nicely with what our goals are.

What is the timetable

for migrating to HD news production at the stations?

Probably in the next six months

we will have completed the additional large markets that are going to go HD.

New York is in the process and Dallas is moving to a new building by the middle

of next year, which will be the last one. We are not going to build it in HD

right now because we are going to be moving out of our facility by May of next

year, so it is going to be built in the new facility.

We have HD now in Miami

and L.A., and we are adding New York, Chicago, and Dallas and we will keep

going, keep moving down the pike with all our stations.

You plan to complete

the rollout of the additional 1,000 hours by January 2012. Will that be it or

is there more coming?

I don't want to commit to

anything, but part of the strategy is to be as local as we can be with our

stations. Any opportunity we have to either localize our stations either

through news and other content we are going to take advantage of that.

This is a huge step in

that direction because a thousand hours is a thousand hours. But I see there

are additional opportunities that may come down the pike.

So, I think we need to

kind of feast on this, digest it a little bit, and explore some additional

opportunities we may have down the road. We have phenomenal journalists; we

have some great producers and a lot of infrastructure at our stations. And I

would love to see us use that infrastructure and that talent to do more things

for our local communities.

Are you at all

concerned that you will be ramping up all this news and news technology for an

audience that is disproportionately over the air while the FCC is working to

take back broadcast spectrum?

I don't know, let's see

how this whole thing plays out in terms of repackaging the spectrum, but we do

have a huge chunk of viewers over the air. Depends on the market, but generally

Spanish viewers over-index on over-the-air viewing. We are absolutely committed

to over the air. A big part of our community watches over-the-air television,

though it depends on the market. Not too many in New York, but a whole bunch in

L.A.

What should we have

asked you about?

We are looking at the

future of local stations and how they can make a difference in their markets

and in their communities and with their audience. And I think part of what we

are trying to do with this initiative, is to continue to consolidate our

position as a very relevant local broadcaster. And this investment speaks very

loudly to that. The Hispanic community has unique needs and there is a very

strong bond between the community and Spanish media and this is something that

we need to harness and champion. I don't think you see it so much in the

general market but it is very strong in the Hispanic market. And, so I think

making this kind of investment really consolidates this kind of relationship

between the station, the audience, and the community.

This news ramp-up

applies to your 12 owned stations rather than the three LMA's or the

affiliates, correct?

Yes.

Do you see any

possibilities to put some of this programming on those affiliates?

Really the purpose is

local. That is the strategy behind this. Part of one of the things we did last

year in terms of reenergizing our local news is creating a content center where

we curate content, and this will add to that volume of content that can be

shared. But really, the strategy is local.

But, say for Buenos

Dias, could we see that morning news format spread to other markets?

Yes. I think, for example,

I see an opportunity for a morning show in New York. In fact, I had a

conversation with the general manager yesterday to say we need to get the

weekend news up and running, but that is something that I would put at the top

of the list of doing some additional local programming. I can see that as an

additional initiative in Chicago. Our brands are pretty consistent. We have Buenos

Dias Miami, we have added Buenos Dias L.A., and will be adding

Houston. So that is our morning brand.

So, we could see that

brand in New York and Chicago?

Yes, eventually. I think

we need to digest this, but once we do that we will be looking for additional

things to do. And I believe that local stations need to do more, not less.