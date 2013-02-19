Exclusive: FCC OKs Test of TV Transmission Standard

Could WNUV soon stand for "World of NUVideo"

delivery?

According to a copy of the FCC document obtained by B&C, the FCC has granted Cunningham

Broadcasting's WNUV-TV Baltimore a six-month experimental broadcast license to

use the CW affiliate as a test bed for a "next-generation" broadcast

standard that the station argues could help broadcasters be a player in the

mobile, multiplatform and ultra-high definition of the video future. The

company says other broadcasters, vendors and trade associations will

participate in the WNUV test, according to the original petition for testing

authority. Sinclair/WNUV had no comment.

The station is operated by Sinclair under a Local Marketing

Agreement.

WNUV has six months to test from Feb. 15, when the

authorization was granted, though it can seek a renewal. The FCC's Media

Bureau, which granted the experimental temporary authority, makes it clear that

only a small number of test devices can be used and no commercial application

is allowed, both of which WNUV itself offered up as conditions of the

experimental license.

WNUV will conduct its test mostly in overnight hours (1 a.m.

to 5 a.m.). Between those hours, it will replace its ATSC signal with the test

OFDM DVB-T2 signal, receivable by only a handful of devices. WNUV has promised

to make a feed of CW programming that would have aired on WNUV during those

times available to cable operators and other MVPDs. It also will broadcast that

programming on a digital subchannel of Sinclair's Baltimore Fox affiliate,

WBFF, which operates WNUV under the LMA.

The DVB-T2 standard is currently being used in a number of European countries.

"The commercial viability of WNUV as Baltimore's CW

network affiliate depends on the station's viewers, and the station will strive

to ensure that its audience is not inconvenienced by the testing," the

station said.

Sinclair pushed for a flexible mobile DTV standard more than

a decade ago and has continued to push for giving broadcasters the

technological tools to compete.

WNUV says it will share the results of the test with the

National Association of Broadcasters, the Advanced Television Systems Committee

and others. In seeking the test permit, it also told the FCC it has the backing

of Capitol Broadcasting and Univision-with whom it will share the results.

WNUV told the FCC that it "believes that upon FCC

consideration and grant of this request, it will obtain the commitment of many

others in the industry to participate in this effort. Discussions (under

nondisclosure agreements) have already taken place," it says. It says a

large number of broadcasters, as well as vendors and standards bodies will

participate in the test.

Sinclair has told

the FCC repeatedly it wants the spectrum auction to be a success, but that

means for broadcasters as well as wireless companies. Testing the standard on

WNUV is a way for the industry to come together on a path forward, the

broadcaster is suggesting.

Sinclair signaled the move in comments on the FCC's

September Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) suggesting a framework for

incentive auctions and broadcast spectrum reclamation. Sinclairsaid the FCC's goal should include the development of a next-generation

broadcast technical standard that would allow TV service to improve, not just

survive, the government push toward wireless broadband.

WNUV's request for the testing authority pointed out that

the current standard is designed for large-format video to fixed receivers,

while, it points out, viewers are increasingly mobile and are viewing video on

phones and tablets. As a result, it wants to test the Second Generation Digital

Video Broadcasting - Terrestrial (DVB-T2) OFDM transmission technology standard-already

in use in some European countries-and succeeding iterations as a possible new

standard for the U.S.

Among the things WNUV and Sinclair saying they are looking

for the testing to do are:

"Identify representative link budgets for a variety of

use cases in different locations within the service area;

"Determine how a scalable Quality of Service offering combined with

flexible transmission attributes might facilitate the simultaneous provision of

television broadcast to multiple viewing devices;

"Provide data that may support the development of coverage and service

contour matching techniques;

"Confirm the ability of OFDM to support Ultra High-Definition television

within the existing 6 MHz channel assignments; and

"Explore technological capabilities that could lead to the ability to

evolve a future broadcast standard."

Sinclair has been arguing that broadcasters should look at

hanging on to their spectrum rather than put it up for auction, suggesting they

will need it for advanced TV services and flexible delivery. It has also said

broadcasters could work with wireless carriers to help offload traffic at peak

periods.

At a Hudson Institute event Tuesday, former FCC chairman

Dick Wiley, who helped develop the HDTV transmission standard, said he thought

a new transmission standard accommodating ultra-HDTV and multiplatform delivery

was in broadcasting's future, but says it might take up to a decade because it

is not backward compatible-it will require new TV sets. Wiley opined that

perhaps if the standard could have been changed sooner, there might not have

been a need for the incentive auctions.

Just last month, the FCC took steps to make it easier to do

spectrum R&D, driven, per usual, by its desire to promote wireless

innovation.

"Streamlining our experimental licensing process will

help stimulate R&D, which is essential to new innovation, and reduce the

time it takes for an idea to get from the lab to the market, FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski said at the FCC's

Jan. 31 open meeting, where it voted on a National Broadband Plan proposal

to "establish more flexible experimental licensing rules for spectrum and

to facilitate the use of spectrum by innovators."