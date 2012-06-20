Exclusive: Barrett to Testify at Future of Video Hearing

According to sources in Washington familiar with the June 27

House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee hearing on

the future of video, David Barrett will be standing up for broadcasters as one

of the witnesses at the hearing.

The Hearst Television President has been a go-to guy for

broadcasters defending their turf in Washington, including at FCC and Hill

hearings. Barrett received the Radio-Television Digital News Association's

First Amendment leadership award in 2011,

making a pitch for the future of video as a local service that broadcasters are

well-positioned to provide, and to continue to provide.

No word on who else will be witnesses. The list has not been

released.