Exclusive: Barrett to Testify at Future of Video Hearing
According to sources in Washington familiar with the June 27
House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications Subcommittee hearing on
the future of video, David Barrett will be standing up for broadcasters as one
of the witnesses at the hearing.
The Hearst Television President has been a go-to guy for
broadcasters defending their turf in Washington, including at FCC and Hill
hearings. Barrett received the Radio-Television Digital News Association's
First Amendment leadership award in 2011,
making a pitch for the future of video as a local service that broadcasters are
well-positioned to provide, and to continue to provide.
No word on who else will be witnesses. The list has not been
released.
