Ex-NCTA Senior VP Krone Joins Comcast
David Krone, former senior vice president of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association (in Washington, D.C., joined Comcast as senior VP, corporate affairs.
Krone will be based in Philadelphia.
Before joining the NCTA a little over five years ago, Krone was executive VP of marketing with Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network.
Krone served two tours with NCTA, working briefly for the association in 2000. He was also a candidate for the Federal Communications Commission commissioner's slot eventually taken by Jonathan Adelstein before taking his name out of the hat and joining YES.
