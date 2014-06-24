Ex-Mass. Telecom Counsel Joins Mintz Levin

Paul Abbott, who had been general counsel to the Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications & Cable, is joining Mintz Levin in Boston as Of Counsel, focusing on cable and broadband.

It is a homecoming for Abbott, who was with the law firm for ten years, 2001 to 2011, before becoming general counsel to the department.

“The evolving legal landscape continues to increase the need for sophisticated capabilities in the communications sector,” said Tara Corvo, chair of the firm’s communications section, in a statement. “With a wealth of regulatory and litigation experience, Paul further strengthens our nationally renowned practice, enhancing our ability to serve clients in a range of complex matters, in Massachusetts and beyond.”

Mintz Levin is heavying up on the Massachusetts government telecom front. Last month, former Department of Telecommunications & Cable Commissioner Geoffrey Why, joined the firm as a member.