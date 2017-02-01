Ex-FCC Officials Hang Out Public Policy Shingle

Three former top FCC officials for the Tom Wheeler-led FCC have teamed up to form Quadra Partners, a broadband-focused public policy firm. Wheeler exited Jan. 20 with the change in administrations.

The partners in the Washington, D.C., and New York-based firm are Paul de Sa, Ruth Milkman and Jon Wilkins.

De Sa was senior analyst for U.S. Telecom at Bernstein Research in New York before being tapped to head the FCC's Office of Strategic Planning at the FCC in 2016; Milkman was chief of staff to Wheeler from 2013 to 2017 and before that chief of the Wireless Bureau; and Wilkins was chief of the Wireless Bureau in 2016.

“We are launching Quadra to provide our clients with actionable insights into the business opportunities and risks presented by the expected wave of major transactions, coupled with increasing uncertainty about the value of fixed assets and spectrum caused by changes in technology and policy,” said de Sa.