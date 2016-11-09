Ex-FCC Official Gottheimer Wins House Seat

Former FCC official Josh Gottheimer won his race for a Democratic House seat from New Jersey Tuesday.

Gottheimer had been senior counselor to then-FCC Chairman Julius Genachowksi as well as director of public-private initiatives.

According to Ballotpedia's unofficial results Gottheimer got 51.9% of the vote to Republican Scott Garrett's 48.1%.

Gottheimer was general manager for corporate strategy at Microsoft. He also helped create Connect2Compete and JerseyOn to promote high-speed broadband access to low-income students.