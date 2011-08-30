Ex-FCC Aide A-Twitter Over New Post

Colin Crowell, former top advisor to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, is joining Twitter as its head of global public policy.

Cowell appropriately tweeted the news Monday, saying he was looking forward to joining the company in mid-September.

Crowell was senior counselor to the chairman when he exited in May 2010, less than a year after joining the commission from a top telecom advisor post with Ed Markey (D-Mass.), former chair of the House Communications (then Telecommunications) Subcommittee.

He formed his own consulting firm, Crowell Strategies, last September.