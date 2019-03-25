Ex-FCC Advisor Joins Urban League

Clint Odom has joined the National Urban League.

Odom has been named senior VP for policy and executive director of the Washington Bureau for the civil rights group.

Odom is the former policy director for media issues for FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel and onetime adviser to former FCC chair Bill Kennard. After his FCC stint, he was general counsel under Senate Commerce Committee ranking member Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who lost his re-election bid in the November election.

Odom most recently was legislative director to Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). His resume also includes VP of government affairs for Verizon.

"Clint is an accomplished executive and keen legal mind with expertise and experience navigating federal policy and government affairs,” said Urban League president Marc Morial.

The League is on the record as supporting a legislative fix to "lock in" network neutrality protections, an issue in the spotlight of communications circles this week as the House Energy & Commerce Committee considers a net neutrality bill.