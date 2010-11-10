Ex-Discovery Exec Yang Exiting FCC

Phoebe Yang,

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's senior adviser on broadband since

August and a former Discovery executive, is exiting the Commission

in December for a private sector post at The Advisory Board Company,

which provides services to healthcare and education.

Those are two of the areas where the FCC says broadband deployment will benefit the public.

Yang has

been responsible for integrating the National Broadband Plan objectives

into the FCC's agenda, following serving as general counsel of the

broadband plan initiative.

Yang's

resume includes VP of corporate development and VP of digital media

operations at Discovery, VP at AOL Time Warner, a stint in the Clinton

administration and law practice at Hogan & Hartson.