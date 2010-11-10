Ex-Discovery Exec Yang Exiting FCC
Phoebe Yang,
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's senior adviser on broadband since
August and a former Discovery executive, is exiting the Commission
in December for a private sector post at The Advisory Board Company,
which provides services to healthcare and education.
Those are two of the areas where the FCC says broadband deployment will benefit the public.
Yang has
been responsible for integrating the National Broadband Plan objectives
into the FCC's agenda, following serving as general counsel of the
broadband plan initiative.
Yang's
resume includes VP of corporate development and VP of digital media
operations at Discovery, VP at AOL Time Warner, a stint in the Clinton
administration and law practice at Hogan & Hartson.
