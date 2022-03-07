Ex-Discovery Exec Craig Sperling Joins Wiley

Craig Sperling, a former broadcast and cable exec, has joined communications law firm, Wiley, as a partner in the telecom, media and technology (TMT) practice.



It will be a homecoming for Sperling, who began his legal career at Wiley (formerly Wiley Rein).



"Craig has also learned the business and legal intricacies presented by new technologies, particularly those attendant to content creation and distribution, serving as in-house counsel during a period of media transformation,” said Kathleen Kirby, co-chair of Wiley’s TMT practice.



Sperling has been VP and deputy general counsel of the Public Broadcasting Service, where he oversaw technology, distribution and media transactions. At Wiley he will focus on tech and content distribution, including complex deals.



Before PBS, Sperling was director of legal affairs at Discovery, where he oversaw "strategic distribution." He got his law degree at New York University and his BA from Cornell. ■