Ex-Discovery Exec Craig Sperling Joins Wiley
By John Eggerton published
Was most recently with PBS
Craig Sperling, a former broadcast and cable exec, has joined communications law firm, Wiley, as a partner in the telecom, media and technology (TMT) practice.
It will be a homecoming for Sperling, who began his legal career at Wiley (formerly Wiley Rein).
"Craig has also learned the business and legal intricacies presented by new technologies, particularly those attendant to content creation and distribution, serving as in-house counsel during a period of media transformation,” said Kathleen Kirby, co-chair of Wiley’s TMT practice.
Sperling has been VP and deputy general counsel of the Public Broadcasting Service, where he oversaw technology, distribution and media transactions. At Wiley he will focus on tech and content distribution, including complex deals.
Before PBS, Sperling was director of legal affairs at Discovery, where he oversaw "strategic distribution." He got his law degree at New York University and his BA from Cornell. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
