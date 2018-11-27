Ex-Charter Exec Gets New Commerce Post

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, has named Crystal Tully, policy director and counsel on communications and technology for the committee, to be deputy staff director.

Tully is former manager of federal government relations for Charter.

“As we head into the closing days of the current congress, I’ve asked Crystal to play a larger role in helping us finish strong and laying groundwork for the committee’s next chapter,” said Thune in a statement. “With passage of the MOBILE NOW Act and other telecommunications legislation, as well as important oversight of the technology industry, we’ve had quite a year of accomplishment for digital consumers as well as other areas of our jurisdiction. Crystal has been an invaluable contributor to this success.”

Tully has been with the committee since March 2017. Before that, she was a staffer with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the chairman of the Communications Subcommittee and likely successor to Thune atop the full committee.

She is also the former legislative director of the Competitive Carriers Association and was a law clerk with the FCC and Federal Trade Commission after leaving Charter in August 2012.