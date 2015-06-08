Ex-ABC News President Westin Joins Bloomberg

Former ABC News President David Westin is joining Bloomberg Television, but he will be in front of, rather than behind, the cameras.

Westin will be an on-air personality for the news net. Currently, Westin is a principal at Witherbee Holdings advising companies on digital and media issues.

“I’ve worked alongside some of the best TV journalists in the business, and now I’m looking forward to being the one asking the questions and reporting the news..." said Westin in a statement.

Before taking the ABC News job, Westin had been president of the ABC TV network and general counsel parent, Capital Cities/ABC. He was also a partner at law firm Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering in Washington.

“David has an accomplished background in television news," said Claudia Milne, global head of Bloomberg Television, in announcing the hire. "He’s an exceptional business leader, a smart lawyer, an expert on media and journalism, and a calm, intelligent presence on the air. He will be a great addition to Bloomberg Television.”