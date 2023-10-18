Evolution Digital Signs On As Device Partner for TiVo’s MobiTV IPTV Business

DENVER — Thirty months after acquiring the distressed assets of IPTV provider MobiTV at auction for $18.5 million, Xperi and its TiVo brand are making moves with the business.

The company used this week’s SCTE Cable-Tec Expo to announce a new hardware partnership, with Denver-based Evolution Digital’s Evo Force 1 set-top and Fuse 4K streaming stick becoming the exclusive devices in North and South America for the ongoing MobiTV concern, which has been rebranded as “TiVo’s Managed IPTV Service.”

The move follows a similar arrangement with U.K. tech company Amino in Europe.

The deal marks only the latest collaboration between TiVo's software and Evolutions's hardware.

“Our continued collaboration represents a significant milestone for both companies and a major leap forward in enhancing the streaming video aggregation for service providers’ broadband-only customers,” Marc Cohen, chief revenue officer at Evolution Digital, said in a statement. “Our combined expertise offers innovative, high-quality video solutions that set new industry standards.“

Added TiVo senior VP of global sales Jeffrey Glahn: “As a preferred development partner for Evolution Digital, we endeavor to provide solutions to the broadband market to stay competitive, retain customers, get to market quickly and minimize video costs.“