Xperi Hires Amino to Power TiVo-Rebranded MobiTV IPTV Service (CES 2023)
Amino, which bid against Xperi for bankrupt MobiTV 18 months ago, will supply its Android operator tier set-tops to what is now called the TiVo Managed IPTV Service
Just over 18 months after it outbid Amino to acquire bankrupt IPTV managed services provider MobiTV for $18.5 million, Xperi has contracted the UK video tech company to provide its Android operator tier set-tops for the platform.
Now branded as "TiVo Managed IPTV," the platform will deploy Amino's Amigo 7X set-tops, which provide UHD resolution, High Dynamic Range (HDR) processing including HDR10 and HLG, and Bluetooth connectivity, among other features. (A full Amino spec sheet can be found here (opens in new tab).)
TiVo Managed IPTV allows cable operators and other pay TV operators a way to flexibly and inexpensively deliver popular app-based OTT services to their customers
The integrated solution is backed by Amino’s SaaS platform, Amino Engage, for centralized device management, combined with the company's customer support and maintenance services.
“The TiVo Managed IPTV Service continues to be a popular option for tier II and III operators because of its fully featured, end-to-end capabilities. So it makes sense that we’d integrate our managed Amigo 7X set-top to provide operators best-of-breed options when launching new video services,” said Donald McGarva, CEO of the Amino Group.
Amino announced the deal from CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
