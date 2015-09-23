Eva Longoria Among Crowd Greeting Pope in D.C.

Among those gathered on the White House lawn Wednesday to hear Pope Francis speak and get an official presidential welcome was Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria.

CNN's Ana Navarro reported that Longoria was in Washington for the event and Longoria sent out a series of tweets, including a picture of her holding a flag in front of the White House and another with the message: "A yr ago I asked my sister Liza 'who do you most want to meet in the world?' She said 'the Pope'. And here we are!"

Longoria joined an announced crowd of over 10,000 people at the event, essentially the kick-off of the Pope's U.S. Visit.

The major broadcast and cable news nets covered the President's welcome to the Pontiff live and his brief parade through the city and to St. Matthews Cathedral, a journey of only a few blocks.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest called it "a powerful morning." He told reporters at the daily briefing that there would be no transcript of the private meeting between the Pope and the President because there was no stenographer in the room. "The intention is for that conversation to remain private," he said.

The Pope is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress Wednesday.