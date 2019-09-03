Eutelsat Drops Out of C-Band Alliance

The four satellite services companies in the C-Band Alliance are now three, though the remaining companies say they will press on.

The companies are backing a private auction of some C-Band spectrum for 5G, but Eutelsat Tuesday (Sept. 3) withdrew from the alliance. That leaves Intelsat, Telesat, and SES still advocating for that approach.

"Eutelsat announces its withdrawal from the C-Band Alliance (“CBA”), which has been formally notified to the CBA members today, the company said. Eutelsat said it wanted to go it alone and take "a direct active part in the discussions on C-band clearing and repurposing."

Cable operators represented by ACA Connects, as well as Charter and the Competitive Carriers Association, are backing a different approach, with an FCC auction, and a potential migration of all of the band to fiber, something the alliance does not favor.

Currently, MVPDS and broadcasters receive network programming via those satellite companies and that C-Band spectrum.

"The CBA remains committed to delivering its expeditious, market-based proposal and the departure of Eutelsat does not impact the CBA’s ability to do so," the alliance said. "The remaining members of the CBA, which represent approximately 95% of the affected revenues of the US C-band market, are aligned and committed to the process of engaging with the FCC on the proposal of rapidly clearing C-band spectrum to support the deployment of 5G services in the U.S."