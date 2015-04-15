European Commission Alleges Google Favors Search Content

The European Commission has informed Google that it believes the company has violated antitrust rules and "abused" its search dominance by "systematically" favoring its own content—a comparison shopping product—in general search results.

The EU sent a Statement of Objections to the company Wednesday (April 15), which is essentially a notification of the allegation, but does not "prejudge the outcome" of the antitrust investigation.

"The Commission's preliminary view is that such conduct infringes EU antitrust rules because it stifles competition and harms consumers," the EU said.

