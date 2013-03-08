EU High Court: TV Station Signal Streamer Must Get Permission

Broadcasters suing Aereo TV for streaming TV station signals

without permission got some moral support from across the pond this week.

The Court of Justice of the European Union, in essence the

Supreme Court of European Union law, has ruled that the streaming of a TV broadcast

signal over the Internet is a transmission to the public that requires the

authorization of the broadcaster. Or, put another way, streaming without

permission is a violation of copyright law.

Britain's ITV Broadcasting, which includes Channel 4, had

sued Internet streaming service TVCatchup Ltd. for copyright infringement for

streaming antenna-captured over-the-air signals as part of its ad-supported

online video service.

TVC had argued that it was only using a remote antenna to

give its users access to free over-the-air signals they were already entitled

to, an argument that Aereo has made as well.

The High Court of Justice in England and Wales punted on the

copyright breach call, saying it was unclear whether the streaming of a signal

to which a subscriber is already entitled is a communication to the public

subject to copyright protection, and referred the case to the EU Court.

This week the court ruled that it was.

"Given that the making of works available through the

retransmission of a terrestrial television broadcast over the Internet uses a

specific technical means different from that of the original communication,

that retransmission must be considered to be a 'communication' [to the

public]," the EU court ruled. "Consequently, such a retransmission

cannot be exempt from authorization by the authors of the retransmitted works

when these are communicated to the public."

The court did not accept TVC's argument that streaming was

merely a technical means to ensure or improve terrestrial reception -- case law

has found that not to be a "communication." Instead, the court said,

streaming is not improving the quality of a pre-existing transmission, but

instead a separate transmission of protected works.

The court ruled that a 'communication to the public'

triggering copyright protection applies:

"Where the retransmission is made by an organization

other than the original broadcaster; "By means of an Internet stream made available to the subscribers of that

other organization who may receive that retransmission by logging on to its

server, and; "Even though those subscribers are within the area of reception of that

terrestrial television broadcast and may lawfully receive the broadcast on a

television receiver."

"NAB is gratified that Europe's highest court has found that those retransmitting broadcast signals over the Internet must obtain the consent of the owners of the broadcasts and the materials in those broadcasts,"said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton: "The Court's ruling noted the 'high level of protection of authors' provided under European law 'allowing them to obtain an appropriate reward for the use of their works.' Those seeking to retransmit U.S. broadcast signals over the Internet should be required to do no less."