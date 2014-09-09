Etsy Expunges Redskins Name, Logo from Site

E-commerce site Etsy said Tuesday it will no longer allow items sporting the "Washington NFL team's" name or logo to be sold in its online marketplace.

In a blog posting, Etsy said it was trying to balance freedom of speech and protection from discrimination. "If you search our site, you will see a wide variety of items testifying to our diversity and our seemingly limitless creativity. This freedom, however, is not without limits."

The site pointed out that it already had a policy against content that demeans people based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability or sexual orientation, and that the use of Redskins or the Indian head mascot are disparaging to Native Americans.

Etsy pointed out that reports showed Redskins merchandise sales had dropped dramatically even as other NFL merchandise showed sales increases.

"Sellers are welcome to continue selling items that contain the team colors and location, but items containing the name or the logo will no longer be allowed," Etsy said, starting Sept. 9.

A growing number of politicians and groups have been weighing in on the name, which owner Dan Snyder has insisted is a proud homage to Native Americans that he does not plan to change.