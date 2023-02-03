Esteban Solis, KABB San Antonio Host With Troubled Past, Arrested

Esteban Solis, host of lifestyle show Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban on KABB in San Antonio, was arrested for driving while intoxicated February 3. He was not on the program that day. Known as Fox 29, KABB reported that police responded to a major accident, and Solis was arrested.

Sinclair owns KABB. Solis joined the station in 2013.

He has had a criminal record for a couple decades. Solis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2002, and had a DUI charge in 2006, which saw him go to prison for close to four years.

After getting out of prison, Solis started at WOAI-KABB San Antonio on a three-month trial run, hosting sponsored segments, and got a full-time position in 2013. He was profiled in B+C in 2015, when he was co-host at KABB’s Daytime @ 9 program. Then-general manager John Seabers said of Solis, ““He looks like he’s from San Antonio, he sounds like he’s from San Antonio. The way Esteban presents himself creates a connection with the community.”

A KABB on-air segment called Changed Lives, looking at area residents who have turned their lives around, once profiled the station’s own host who overcame his own personal challenges. ■