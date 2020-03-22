ESPN to Air Replay of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II Fight

ESPN on March 23 will telecast a replay of the Feb. 22 Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder pay-per-view boxing match, the network said Sunday.

Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder II

The fight, in which Fury defeated Wilder via a seventh-round TKO, will air as part of the four-fight PPV event card co-distributed by ESPN and Fox Sports.

The four-fight special will be preceded by the Dec. 2018 Fury-Wilder I bout, which ended in a draw. The entire Wilder-Fury II PPV broadcast will also become available for replay to all ESPN+ subscribers beginning March 23, said the network.

A third Fury-Wilder fight is expected to take place either later this year or in early 2021.

Wilder-Fury II will be part of ESPN’s week of library programming, including a replay of its 2016 30 for 30 documentary O.J.:Made in America from March 24-March 26. Streaming service ESPN+ will continue to offer classic fights from the Top Rank library, including Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier III, Ali-George Foreman, Joe Louis-Billy Conn, Mike Tyson-Larry Holmes, Jack Dempsey-Gene Tunney, Max Baer-James J. Braddock, and Ali-Sonny Liston I & II.