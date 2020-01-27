ESPN to Re-Air Kobe Bryant’s Final NBA Game

ESPN tonight (Jan. 27) will re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game in tribute to the late basketball star, who tragically died yesterday in a helicopter accident.

The sports network will air the April 13, 2016 Los Angeles Lakers-Utah Jazz game in which Bryant scored 60 points. ESPN will move its Kansas-Oklahoma State college basketball game to ESPN2 to make room for the telecast, said network officials.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine passengers who died Sunday when a helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, Calif.

In other Bryant tributes, HBO will air a retrospective on Bryant’s life and career during its Jan 28 episode of Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. Real Sports revisits two long form pieces on Bryant that book-ended his career: A 2000 feature reported by James Brown when Kobe was in his fourth season and a 2016 profile from correspondent Andrea Kremer as Bryant was ending his basketball career and transitioning to new endeavors in entertainment, sports and business, according to HBO.

The NBA said it has postponed the Jan. 28 Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers game "out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday." The league said the game will be rescheduled at a later date.

