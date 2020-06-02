ESPN Steps Back Into Boxing Ring with June Bouts

ESPN and Top Rank Inc. will bring back live boxing in June with several fight cards beginning June 9.

The fights, which will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Center Grand Ballroom in Las Vegas, will kick off with the Shakur Stevenson-Felix “La Sombra” Caraballo super featherweight bout, said ESPN. Top Rank and ESPN plan to offer multiple fight cards each week through June, with each event to take take place without fans or media. Only essential fight camp members and event staff will be permitted on site, according to the network.

Other announced televised fights include the June 11 Jessie Magdaleno-Yenifel Vicente featherweight fight card on June 11. Top Rank and ESPN did not reveal which ESPN platforms will carry the fight cards.

“I would like to thank MGM Resorts and the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their assistance in helping to bring back world-class boxing,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum in a statement. “We are all looking forward to a spectacular summer of live boxing across ESPN platforms."

Boxing joins other sports such as NASCAR, the UFC, pro bowling, the NWSL and the NHL that have offered or soon will offer live events since most sports were sidelined in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.