ESPN Signs New 2-Year Deal To Stream 8 LPGA Events

ESPN said it signed a new two-year agreement to stream featured group coverage at eight LPGA Tour events live on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus will cover each day of certain tournaments, with one feed showcasing the rounds of four featured groups: two in the morning and two in the afternoon.

The agreement includes the CME Group Tour Championship, taking place this week and the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship.

“ESPN’s commitment to covering world-class golf and women’s sports has never been stronger, and having more of the LPGA on ESPN Plus is a vital component of that commitment,” Tim Bunnell, senior VP, ESPN Programming and International, said. “With PGA Tour Live on ESPN Plus, The Masters, PGA Championship, TGL and now the LPGA on ESPN Plus, we’re bringing more golf to more fans than ever before.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with ESPN Plus to elevate women’s golf,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “The LPGA represents the best of the best and we’re thrilled to be able to offer more opportunities for fans to watch these incredible athletes perform on the biggest stage. Fans are in for a real treat as we create unique broadcasts to bring them closer to the action.”

ESPN Plus streamed featured group coverage of the CME Group Tour Championship in 2022.