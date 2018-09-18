ESPN Repeats as Weekly Cable Ratings Champ

ESPN was cable’s most watched network last week in primetime among total viewers for the second consecutive week, Nielsen said.

Led by its Monday Night Football coverage, ESPN averaged 2.7 million primetime viewers during the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, said Nielsen. Fox News was second with 2.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC (2.1 million) and HGTV and USA Network (tied with 1.3 million). CNN (1.2 million), NFL Network (1.1 million), The Weather Channel and History (tied with 1.0 million), and Hallmark Channel (995,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched shows for the week.

Fox News was the most watched cable network on a 24-hour basis last week, the 36th consecutive win for the cable news channel. MSNBC, ESPN, The Weather Channel and CNN finished in the top five, said Nielsen.