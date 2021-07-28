ESPN Launches '2021NBA Draft' Coverage on July 29

ESPN and ABC will team to provide live coverage of the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29.

The first round of the draft will air on both ESPN and ABC, with ESPN providing live second round coverage, said the network. Rece Davis will host ESPN’s coverage of the draft while Kevin Negandhi handles hosting duties for ABC alongside NBA analysts Jalen Rose and Chiney Ogwumike, said ESPN.

ESPN and the league are hoping to improve on the 2.6 million viewers the network drew for the 2020 NBA Draft, which was held this past November weeks after the league ended its truncated, pandemic-delayed season.

ESPN2 tonight (July28) will air a NBA Draft Preview show that will discuss the biggest NBA Draft storylines, top picks and possible trades, said the network.

