ESPN, Fox Sports Lead Sports Emmy Nominations

ESPN scored the most 2020 Sports Emmy Awards nominations, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Thursday (March 26).
ESPN's portfolio of networks drew 58 Sports Emmy nominations -- which celebrate excellence in the field of sports television -- to lead all networks. The Fox Sports finished second with 48 nominations, followed by the NBC Sports Group with 24 nods, according to NATAS.
ESPN’s E:60 magazine series drew 10 nominations to lead all programs, while Fox Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LIV finished second with seven nominations. Fox’s coverage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and its NFL on Fox series, along with HBO’s 24/7 documentary franchise as well as ESPN’s SC Featured show all tied for third with three nominations.
The 41st Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony was postponed from its original April 28 date and has not been rescheduled. A full list of nominations can be found below.
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPORTS SPECIAL
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (FINAL: USA vs. Netherlands) FOX
2019 Stanley Cup Final (Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues) NBC
The 61st Daytona 500 FOX
The 115th World Series (Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros) FOX
The 145th Kentucky Derby NBC
The Masters CBS
Super Bowl LIV (San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs) FOX
OUTSTANDING LIVE SPORTS SERIES
College Football ESPN/ABC
NFL on CBS CBS
NFL on FOX FOX/NFL Network
SEC on CBS CBS
Sunday Night Football NBC
OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE
2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal (Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes) ESPN
2019 NBA Playoffs on TNT TNT
AFC Playoffs CBS
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV
NFC Wild Card (Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints) FOX
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS EVENT COVERAGE
24/7 (College Football: Arizona State Sun Devils [Lucky 27 Media/Sport & Story]) HBO
America’s Game: The 2018 New England Patriots ([NFL Films]) NFL Network
Ironman World Championship (Age Group Athletes [IRONMAN]) NBC
NFL Turning Point (Super Bowl LIV [NFL Films]) FS1
UFC Fight Flashback (Khabib vs. McGregor) UFC Fight Pass
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPORTS SPECIAL OR SERIES
24/7 (Kelly Slater) HBO
Game of Zones Bleacher Report
Losers ([Topic Studios]) Netflix
Peyton’s Places ([NFL Films]) ESPN+
The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED ([UNINTERRUPTED/N2ition]) HBO
OUTSTANDING ESPORTS COVERAGE
2019 ELEAGUE on TBS (Road To The Rocket League World Championship) TBS
2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals ([Epic Games/NGE/Victory Pictures]) YouTube
EXP APEX Legends Pro Am ([ADVNCR]) ABC/ESPN
EXP Invitational (Apex Legends at the X Games [So-Hi Media]) ESPN2
FIFA eWORLD Cup Grand Final 19 London ([FIFA TV]) FS2
League of Legends World Final [Riot Games] YouTube
OUTSTANDING SHORT SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
E: 60 (All Heart) ESPN
E: 60 (Hilinski’s Hope) ESPN
E: 60 (Lovely Finish) ESPN
E: 60 (Paradise: From the Ashes) ESPN
Golf Films (Chi Chi and Devo) Golf Channel
OUTSTANDING LONG SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
Any One of Us ([Red Bull Films]) HBO
The Dawn Wall ([Red Bull Media House/Sender Films]) Netflix
Q Ball FS1
Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story ([Bleacher Report]) Showtime
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali Part I ([Sutter Road Picture Company/
Fuqua Films/SpringHill Entertainment]) HBO
OUTSTANDING SERIALIZED SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
Basketball or Nothing ([WorkShop Content Studios]) Netflix
Hard Knocks (Training Camp with the Oakland Raiders [NFL Films]) HBO
Last Chance U ([Condé Nast Entertainment/Endgame Entertainment/One Potato Productions]) Netflix
Quest for the Stanley Cup ([Ross Greenburg Productions]) ESPN+
Why We Fight ([Dirty Robber]) ESPN+
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – WEEKLY
College GameDay ESPN
Football Night in America NBC
FOX NFL Sunday FOX/FS1
FOX NFL Thursday FOX
Inside the NBA TNT
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – DAILY
The Dan Patrick Show B/R Live/DirecTV/NBCSN
MLB Tonight MLB Network
NHL Live NBC/NBCSN
Outside the Lines ESPN
Pardon The Interruption ([Rydholm Projects]) ESPN
SportsCenter ESPN
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW – LIMITED RUN
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup FOX/FS1
Inside the NBA: 2019 NBA Playoffs TNT
MLB on FOX: The Postseason FOX/FS1
NFL 100 All-Time Team ([NFL Films]) NFL Network
Road to the Final Four TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV
OUTSTANDING SPORTS NEWS/FEATURE ANTHOLOGY
E: 60 ESPN
NFL 360 NFL Network
NFL on FOX (NFL100) FOX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel HBO
SC Featured ESPNews
OUTSTANDING SPORTS JOURNALISM
E: 60 (Enes Kanter: Enemy of the State) ESPN
E: 60 (Southmost: Football & Life on the Border) ESPN
E: 60 (The Squad: 44 Years, 41 Allegations) ESPN
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Game Change: The Changing Demographics of Football in America) HBO
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Overheated: Heat Stroke Deaths in High School Football) HBO
OUTSTANDING SHORT FEATURE
2019 NBA Awards on TNT (Bird and Magic for a New Generation) TNT
Championship Drive (For Carley) ESPN
College GameDay (SC Featured – Casey at the Snap) ESPN.com
NCAA Golf Championships (Life Without Katie: The Jason Enloe Story) Golf Channel
NFL 360 (I Got You) NFL Network
SC Featured (Saving the Tenement) ESPNews
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
College GameDay (SC Featured – A Hero’s Journey) ESPN
E: 60 (Cliff Diving) ESPN
E: 60 (Kelly’s Sign) ESPN
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Running Free: The Huwe Burton Story) HBO
SC Featured (Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable) ESPN
OUTSTANDING OPEN/TEASE
The 120th Army-Navy Game (The Choice) CBS
AFC Championship (Believe) CBS
Jimmy V Classic ESPN
NFL on CBS (Jim Kelly: Still Thankful) CBS
Super Bowl LIV (Next 100 [72andSunny/Prettybird]) FOX
OUTSTANDING TRANS-MEDIA SPORTS COVERAGE
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup FOX/FS1/FOXSports.com
2019 NCAA March Madness (March Madness Live [Turner Sports]) NCAA.com
2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Megacast (Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers) Multiple ESPN Platforms
NFL 100 Greatest & All-Time Team NFL Network
Premier League NBC/NBCSN
OUTSTANDING DIGITAL INNOVATION
Major League Baseball (MLB Sporty Bot) MLB Network
MLB Tonight (Postseason P.O.V.) MLB Network
Red Bull Rampage (Virtual Production) Red Bull TV
Tales From the Edge: Jeb Corliss (VR/360Video Wingsuit BASE jump [RYOT]) YouTube
Fox Sports (Watch Parties) FOX/FS1/FOXSports.com
OUTSTANDING SOCIAL TV EXPERIENCE
#SandlotToTheShow MLB Network
2019 NBA Twitter Live ([Turner Sports]) Twitter
Always Late w/ Katie Nolan ESPN2/ESPN+/Facebook
Inside the NBA on TNT TNT
NBA Desktop The Ringer
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO HOST
James Brown (Inside the NFL, The NFL Today) Showtime/CBS
Ernie Johnson (Inside the NBA) TNT
Brian Kenny (MLB Now) MLB Network
Mike Tirico (The Kentucky Derby, Football Night in America, NHL on NBC) NBC/NBCSN
Scott Van Pelt (SportsCenter) ESPN
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – PLAY-BY-PLAY
Kenny Albert (NFL on FOX, FOX Boxing, MLB on FOX, NBA on MSG, NHL on NBC) FOX/FS1/NBC/NBCSN/MSG
Mike Breen (NBA on ABC) ABC
Mike Emrick (NHL on NBC) NBC/NBCSN
Al Michaels (Sunday Night Football) NBC
Jim Nantz (The Masters, NFL on CBS, NCAA March Madness) TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – STUDIO ANALYST
Charles Barkley (Inside the NBA) TNT
Bill Belichick (NFL 100 All-Time Team) NFL Network
Jay Bilas (College GameDay) ESPN
Al Leiter (MLB Tonight) MLB Network
Kenny Smith (Inside the NBA) TNT
Michael Strahan (NFL on FOX) FOX
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS EVENT ANALYST
Troy Aikman (NFL on FOX) FOX/NFL Network
Cris Collinsworth (Sunday Night Football) NBC
Kirk Herbstreit (College Football on ESPN/ABC) ESPN/ABC
Tony Romo (NFL on CBS) CBS
John Smoltz (MLB on FOX, MLB on MLB Network) FOX/FS1/MLB Network
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY – SPORTS REPORTER
Tom Rinaldi (College Football on ESPN, US Open on ESPN, The Masters) ESPN/ABC
Ken Rosenthal (MLB on FOX, MLB on MLB Network) FOX/FS1/MLB Network
Holly Rowe (College Football on ESPN, College Basketball on ESPN, College Softball on ESPN) ESPN/ABC
Michele Tafoya (Sunday Night Football) NBC
Tom Verducci (MLB on FOX, MLB on MLB Network) FOX/MLB Network
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM REMOTE
2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Clemson Tigers vs. LSU Tigers) ESPN
The Masters CBS/CBS Sports Network
MLB on FOX FOX/FS1
Sunday Night Baseball ESPN
Tour de France NBC/NBCSN
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM STUDIO
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup FOX/FS1
2019 NFL Draft NFL Network
College GameDay ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday (Super Bowl LIV) FOX
MLB Tonight MLB Network
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK
24/7 (Kelly Slater) HBO
The Dawn Wall ([Red Bull Media House/Sender Films]) Netflix
Inside the NFL (Shots Of The Year [NFL Films]) Showtime
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season ([Teton Gravity Research]) HBO
Super Bowl LIV (Next 100 [72andSunny/Prettybird]) FOX
OUTSTANDING EDITING – SHORT FORM
AFC Championship (Believe) CBS
I Got You NFL Network
NFL 360 (Unapologetic) NFL Network
SC Featured (Saving the Tenement) ESPNews
Super Bowl LIV (Next 100 [72andSunny/Work Editorial]) FOX
OUTSTANDING EDITING – LONG FORM
24/7 (Kelly Slater) HBO
Any One of Us ([Red Bull Films]) HBO
Drive Like Andretti NBC/NBCSN
Portrait of a Fighter (Caleb “Sweethands” Plant) FS1
SC Featured (Taquarius Wair: Unstoppable) ESPN
THE DICK SCHAAP OUTSTANDING WRITING AWARD
100 Years of Change NFL Network
24/7 (Kelly Slater) HBO
American League Division Series on MLB Network (Baseball is Us) MLB Network
NFL Films Presents (Mike Pope [NFL Films]) FS1
UEFA Champions League (Road To The Final [IMG Media]) Bleacher Report
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
2019 Jimmy V Classic (Don’t Give Up on Me) ESPN
2020 College Football Playoff National Championship ([Bluefoot Entertainment]) ESPN
Q Ball FS1
Road To The Super Bowl ([NFL Films]) FOX
This is Football ([Amazon Studios]) Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LIVE EVENT AUDIO/SOUND
MLB on FOX FOX/FS1
NASCAR on FOX FOX/FS1
NASCAR on NBC NBC/NBCSN
NFL on CBS CBS
NFL on FOX FOX
OUTSTANDING POST-PRODUCED AUDIO/SOUND
Radioactive: The Championship Race ([NASCAR Productions]) FS1
Road To The Super Bowl ([NFL Films]) FOX
Super Bowl LIV (Next 100 [72andSunny/LIME Studios]) FOX
That Other Pregame Show (Fantasy Man) CBS/CBS Sports Network
Zero Gravity ([Red Bull Media House]) Red Bull TV
OUTSTANDING LIVE GRAPHIC DESIGN
2019 NBA All-Star on TNT TNT
ACC Network ACC Network
NFL on ESPN ESPN
NHL on NBC NBC/NBCSN
SEC Network SEC Network
OUTSTANDING POST-PRODUCED GRAPHIC DESIGN
Inside College Football (CFB 150 Animated) CBS Sports Network
Losers ([Topic Studios]) Netflix
MLB Now (B=ASe+BA(L)²) MLB Network
NFL on ESPN ESPN
NFL on FOX FOX
The NFL Today CBS
OUTSTANDING STUDIO OR PRODUCTION DESIGN/ART DIRECTION
FOX NFL Sunday (Super Bowl LIV: Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag”) FOX
NASCAR Race Hub FS1
NFL on FOX (NFL100) FOX
Super Bowl LIV (Next 100 [72andSunny/Prettybird]) FOX
That Other Pregame Show (Fantasy Man) CBS/CBS Sports Network
THE GEORGE WENSEL TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
ESPN Monday Night Football/ESPN College Football (C360 PylonCam-MarkerCam) ESPN/ABC
Super Bowl LIV (UHD HDR) FOX
The Masters (Every Shot, Every Hole) CBS
NASCAR on FOX (Broadcast Analytics) FOX/FS1
NASCAR on FOX (Virtual Set) FOX/FS1
Tour de France (Augmented Reality) NBC/NBCSN
OUTSTANDING SPORTS PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup (All Eyes on Us) FOX/FS1/FS2/FOX Deportes
ESPN (There’s No Place Like Sports) ESPN
Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season (Trailer [Teton Gravity Research]) HBO
Pariah: The Lives and Deaths of Sonny Liston (Trailer) Showtime
Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon ([NASCAR Productions/DLP Media Group]) FS1
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW IN SPANISH
A Los Golpes ESPN Deportes
Futbol Central Univision/TUDN
Hoy en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA Telemundo
Mision Europa UniMás/TUDN
SportsCenter Deportes ESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
Destino Confidencial (Campeonas) ESPN Deportes
The ESPN Bucket List (Boca vs. River) ESPN Deportes
Golf Central (Dylan Reales: El Loco del Palo) Golf Channel
Reportajes Especiales (El Síndrome del Jamaicón) ESPN Deportes
SC Reportajes (Los Leones de la Habana) ESPN Deportes
OUTSTANDING ON-AIR PERSONALITY IN SPANISH
Andres Cantor (FIFA Women’s World Cup, Copa America, Que Momento, Liga Premier) Telemundo
José Ramón Fernández (Futbol Picante, Los Capitanes, Cronometro) ESPN Deportes
Ernesto Jerez (MLB en ESPN Deportes, Beisbol Esta Noche, SportsCenter Deportes, Serie del Caribe) ESPN Deportes
Adriana Monsalve (Campeones Cup, Futbol Central, Republica Deportiva, Contacto Deportivo, Super Bowl LIV, Mision Europa, El Madruguete, Linea de 4) Univision/TUDN
Jorge Eduardo Sánchez (SportsCenter Deportes, A Los Golpes, NBA en ESPN Deportes, LMP en ESPN Deportes) ESPN Deportes
