ESPN, Fox Sports Score Most Sports Emmy Award Wins

ESPN and Fox Sports battled to a tie for the top spot among Sports Emmy Awards winners, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday evening during a virtual awards ceremony.

Fox's Super Bowl LIV

ESPN and Fox tied with seven Sports Emmy Awards, while CBS and HBO tied for third with five awards each, said NATAS.

Fox’s live coverage of Super Bowl LIV drew the most Sports Emmy Award wins with four, followed by HBO’s documentary series 24/7 with three wins.

“The global pandemic has created unparalleled challenges in bringing a ‘live’ awards show program to the sports community,” said Adam Sharp, president & CEO, NATAS in a statement. “With two hosts, seven presenters, and more than one hundred and thirty-five acceptors coming from either a studio or their homes across the country, the sheer size and demand for new and exciting ways to recognize the great talents creating sports television has been an enormous enterprise that the National Academy has happily embraced.”

A full list of the 41st annual Sports Emmy Awards winners can be found here.