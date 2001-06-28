Esiason joining Fox football team
Fox Sports Net is expected to announce Thursday that former New York Jets quarterback and Monday Night Football anchor Boomer Esiason is joining NFL This Morning.
Fox Sports Net has called a press conference to announce a "major addition" to the cable seasonal cable program.
Esiason left Monday Night Football two years ago and was replaced by Dennis Miller and Dan Fouts. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.