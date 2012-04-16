Eshoo Wants FCC to Extend Political File Reporting to Cable/Satellite

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) wrote FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski Monday to argue for online reporting of TV station political files,

including individual terms and conditions, and for expanding that requirement

to cable and satellite.

Political files are the files, currently residing in paper

form at local stations and MVPDs, which chronicle political ad time buys per

requirements to provide equal access and lowest-unit-rate charges.

Broadcasters have complained that real-time filing for that

information will be a burden, especially on smaller stations, and require

people hours and resources that will be taken away from local news and other

important public service functions.

Eshoo wrote that she had "no doubt" the FCC could

craft rules that would ease the process for smaller stations and minimize staff

time that would have to be devoted to the task. She said not putting the

information on the Internet was "inexcusable" given that the technology

was available to bring disclosure "into the 21st Century."

The FCC has proposed hosting the site, allowing broadcasters

to e-mail PDFs to the commission rather than having to post themselves, and

will start with a two-year pilot program of about 200 top-market stations

before requiring all stations to put their political files online.

Eshoo said creating an FCC-hosted website is an

"encouraging start." She also said she supported "future

action" to bring the public files of cable and satellite providers

online." The FCC has not proposed extending the requirement of online

filing to cable and satellite operators.

The FCC is scheduled to vote on its online disclosure item

April 27.