Eshoo: Subcommittee Not Yet Ready for Cybersecurity Bill

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of

the Communications subcommittee for the Energy & Commerce Committee, said

she does not think the subcommittee is ready to introduce cybersecurity

legislation.

"I don't think we're ready for a bill

yet," she said in an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series.

The

Senate has introduced a bill, and Eshoo said she thought the Senate was "a

little ahead of us" on this. She co-sponsored cybersecurity that came out

of the Intelligence committee, but pointed out that was specific to the

intelligence communities.

She

pointed out her subcommittee had held its first cybersecurity hearing last week,

and suggested it was still finding out what it didn't know. She called the

hearing one of the most instructive she had ever been a part of, a point she

made at the unusually bipartisan hearing as well.

She

said while it was not ready, it needed to get ready, and added that she would

work toward getting a cybersecurity bill passed this Congress, while

recognizing that it is tough to get anything done in an election year.

Eshoo

said she was glad the Stop Online Piracy Act was stopped in its tracks, but

added that the "hijacking of American genius" was a problem that

still needed to be resolved. "I just think the SOPA bill was far, far too

broad," she said.

Asked

to react to the FCC's rescission of LightSquared's waiver for a national

wholesale wireless broadband network, Eshoo said she thought LightSquared's was

an exciting proposal, and said she trusted that the FCC carried out unbiased

testing and that the decision was based on science and engineering.