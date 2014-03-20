Eshoo to Speak at ACA

The American Cable Association keeps bringing Washington big hitters to the plate.

ACA said Thursday that Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee, will speak April 2, joining an ACA Summit lineup that includes FCC chair Tom Wheeler and Aereo founder Chet Kanojia.

Eshoo has been pushing for retransmission consent reform legislation that would prevent blackouts during impasses. ACA has also been pushing for retrans reforms, and getting traction on Capitol Hill and at the FCC.

Eshoo will be interviewed by ACA chairwoman Colleen Abdoulah.