Eshoo Says Auction Law Anticipates Unlicensed Use of Guard Bands

In a letter to FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai

Thursday, Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) says that Congress specifically gave the

commission the discretion to create guard bands out of spectrum reclaimed from

broadcasters and to give unlicensed devices use of those bands, rather than

auction them.

The

FCC last month voted on a proposed framework for reclaiming and auctioning

broadcast spectrum. In his statement on the vote, Pai said that while the FCC

proposal assumes that the guard bands don't need to be licensed and auctioned,

he was not sure that was consistent with legislation establishing the auctions.

Eshoo,

one of the legislators who worked on that law, said she was sure the law did

allow for unlicensed devices to be either primary or secondary users of those

guard bands, "contrary to his assertion at the meeting."

Eshoo

represents some of the Silicon Valley entrepreneurs that

have been advocating for more unlicensed spectrum use.

"With

a nationwide block of spectrum dedicated for unlicensed innovation as Congress

envisioned," she wrote Pai, "the opportunities to support key sectors

of the U.S. economy, including

healthcare, education and energy are limitless."

A

Pai spokesman pointed out that Pai supports unlicensed use, but also supports

asking questions up front to make sure the FCC's implementation of the law

squares with the statute and congressional intent.

"Commissioner

Pai believes that unlicensed use is an important component of a responsible

spectrum strategy," he said. "In July, he called for an

all-of-the-above approach that includes unlicensed, and yesterday in San Diego, he called for the

Commission to start a proceeding to make available nearly 200 MHz of spectrum

for unlicensed use. With respect to incentive auctions, he believes that it is

important to ask all necessary questions and looks forward to reviewing the

record before reaching any conclusions. He appreciates Congresswoman Eshoo's

perspective and looks forward to working with her to structure the incentive

auctions in a manner consistent with the statute."