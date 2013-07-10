Eshoo: Reform Bills Have No Chance

Ranking House Communications Subcommittee member Rep. Anna

Eshoo (D-Calif.) says that FCC process reform legislation that is the subject

of a July 11 hearing has not, and will not, be going anywhere.

That is according to a copy of her opening statement for

that hearing.

She suggested that the committee would be better off

focusing on how federal agencies use spectrum and spending less time on

legislation that has been repeatedly debated.

While Republicans have argued that some of the proposed

changes -- specifically the limits on merger conditions -- is a way to prevent

the FCC from backdoor regulating, Eshoo suggested the legislation was a

"backdoor" way to gut FCC authority.

She did put in a plug for one element of the bill: A

proposal she backs to allow more than two commissioners to meet privately under

specific circumstances. She also supports allowing commissioners to appoint a

computer scientist of engineer to their staffs.

But ultimately she suggested the committee's

time was being spent on legislation that primarily "creates billable hours for

Washington telecom lawyers."