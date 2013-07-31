Eshoo Proposes Adding 'Below-Line' Fees to FCC Consolidated Report

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House

Communications Subcommittee, plans to propose and amendment to the FCC

Consolidated Reporting Act in markup Wednesday aimed at so-called

"below-the-line" fees on phone and ISP bills.

The

amendment would require the commission to include in its consolidated

Communications Marketplace Report an examination of those administrative,

service and other fees, which she says are not easy to find and are not the

government mandated taxes and charges -- like Universal Service Contributions,

for example.

"I've examined the websites of the largest U.S.

communications companies, and as an educated consumer, it's not easy to find

these fees," Eshoo said in a statement. "Sometimes they're noted with an

asterisk in small print. Other times consumers have to click through multiple

web pages before getting an estimate. The bottom line is that they're not

listed in the advertised price of monthly service."

Earlier this month, Eshoo sent letters to major

carriers and ISPs seeking more info on the fees.