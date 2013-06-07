Eshoo Praises Wheeler's Experience

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the House

Communications Subcommittee, does not appear to be too concerned about FCC chair

nominee Tom Wheeler's extensive communications industry lobbying background,

historically a red flag for some Democrats including the Democratic president

who nominated Wheeler.

Asked in an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series

about Wheeler's experience as a lobbyist atop the cable and cellphone trade

associations and whether that was a concern in terms of his fairness, Eshoo

said she didn't think there were very many people who would be free of that

kind of background "unless we brought in a 22 year-old that simply has not

had the time or experience in Washington."

She said that was a commentary on the system and a "rub

to many people."

But she said that was only one of the bookends. The other,

and one she suggested was even more important, was experience. "You want

someone who has a deep and broad understanding of the industries and the

issues," she said. "The chairman is not there to favor a given

industry, but to understand what those issues are."

She said Wheeler had a great deal of that important

experience under his belt.

If the FCC's Open Internet order is overturned by the courts

-- Verizon has challenged them -- Eshoo would introduce legislation to keep the

Internet "open, accessible and free." Such legislation has virtually

no chance in a Republican-controlled House, however.

Eshoo said she would prefer a "clean"

reauthorization of STELA, the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act

that provides a blanket license for satellite operators to deliver distant

network TV station signals. "You don't want the effort to become a

Christmas tree with many things dangling off of it," she said. But she

also said if there are any issues that are legitimate to be "married"

with the bill, there should be hearings on them.

Eshoo said she could not be sure the incentive auctions

would be held in 2014, but said she thought the FCC was on track for that

result.

Acting FCC chair Mignon Clyburn should not put off any big

decisions until Wheeler is installed, she said. "I don't believe in

driving with the emergency brake on," she said. "We should continue

to conduct as much business as possible and I think she has the capability to

do so."

Eshoo said her concern with Sen. John McCain's a la carte

bill is the niche services that could be lost. "There is a reason for that

packaging." But she also recognized the frustration of her constituents

how don't see competition and do see their cable bills go up.

Eshoo, who represents Silicon Valley, said she

was excited by Aereo, the TV station signal Internet delivery service

broadcasters are suing. "I think it has the possibility of really

revolutionizing TV as we know it," she said.