Eshoo Named ITIF Honorary Cochair

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) has been named honorary cochair

of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), succeeding Rep.

Ron Kind (D-Wis.). Eshoo represents the 14th district of California, which

includes Palo Alto, the birthplace of Silicon Valley, and is home to Google,

HP, Facebook, Symantec, and other Internet/tech firms.

"The work of this leading think tank is at the heart of

what America needs to compete in the 21st century-public policy that fosters

technological innovation and productivity," Eshoo said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with the ITIF on this critical mission."

ITIF is a Washington

technology think tank. Eshoo joins other honorary congressional co-chairs Sens.

Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).

Eshoo and Issa, a former tech exec, were both

opponents of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and PROTECT IP Act (PIPA), the

ultimately scuttled legislation that pitted Northern California Internet tech

firms against Southern California's Hollywood studios.