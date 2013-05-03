Eshoo Named ITIF Honorary Cochair
Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) has been named honorary cochair
of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), succeeding Rep.
Ron Kind (D-Wis.). Eshoo represents the 14th district of California, which
includes Palo Alto, the birthplace of Silicon Valley, and is home to Google,
HP, Facebook, Symantec, and other Internet/tech firms.
"The work of this leading think tank is at the heart of
what America needs to compete in the 21st century-public policy that fosters
technological innovation and productivity," Eshoo said in a statement.
"I look forward to working with the ITIF on this critical mission."
ITIF is a Washington
technology think tank. Eshoo joins other honorary congressional co-chairs Sens.
Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.).
Eshoo and Issa, a former tech exec, were both
opponents of the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and PROTECT IP Act (PIPA), the
ultimately scuttled legislation that pitted Northern California Internet tech
firms against Southern California's Hollywood studios.
