Eshoo, Issa Tell FCC to Stay the Unlicensed Course

A pair of House members, representing

high-tech constituents, has urged the FCC to stay the course when it comes to

freeing up more unlicensed spectrum via the incentive spectrum auctions.

That

came in a letter Tuesday from Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), ranking member of the

House Communications Subcommittee, and Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) to FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski.

In

the letter they point out that the legislation implementing the auctions also

included "enhanced access" to unlicensed spectrum.

"[T]he

commission should implement the incentive auction and resulting reorganization

of the band in a manner that optimizes the value of both licensed and

unlicensed spectrum access," they wrote, saying they support the FCC's

Sept. 28 incentive auction framework proposal of using guard bands between

spectrum users for unlicensed devices.

They

also cited several examples of the public benefits of unlicensed, including

progress in opening the so-called "white spaces" between current TV

channels the FCC has opened up to unlicensed use.

The

letter came a day before the House Communications Subcommittee is holding a

hearing on spectrum and the incentive auctions. In the majority staff memo for

that hearing, Republicans were critical of unlicensed spectrum set-asides,

arguing that it was giving away spectrum that could be auctioned. "Giving

away large swaths of spectrum for unlicensed use could deprive public safety

officials and taxpayers of billions of dollars," they wrote.