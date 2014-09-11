Eshoo: FCC Can Find Title II Lite Net Neutrality Solution

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), who represents Silicon Valley (Google, Facebook), said Wednesday that the FCC should focus in on Sec. 202 of Title II as a part of a way to take a light-touch approach to reclassifying ISPs.

Eshoo, the ranking Democrat on the House Energy & Commerce Committee, said in an interview for C-SPAN's Communicators series that one of the charges against Title II reclassification of Internet access is that it is a heavy-handed and old fashioned approach to regulation. She said she was sensitive to that criticism, saying you "really have to be cautious about heavy-handed regulation because we want innovation."

She also said she recognized the investments made in broadband innovation, so she was "very sensitive" to the "heavy hand of regulation."

