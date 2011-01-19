Eshoo Elected RankingMemberof House Communications Subcommittee

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.)

has been elected the ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee,

the first woman to hold that post. The vote was 14 to 9 among Democrats on

the committee.

The most recent ranking

member was Republican Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.). The chair of the subcommittee is

Greg Walden (R-Ore.).

According to her office,

Eshoo will focus on expanding broadband, protecting privacy, freeing up

spectrum (for wireless broadband) and transitioning 911 to an IP-based system.

She is also an open Internet fan (Eshoo is also co-chair of the Congressional

Internet Caucus).

That will likely put her at

odds with Chairman Walden, who is among a number of Republicans who are lookingto nullify or otherwise negate the FCC's recently-passed network neutralityregulations, which they argue was an overreach.

"We are very pleased that

Rep. Eshoo has been named ranking member of the House Subcommittee on

Communications, Technology and the Internet," said Free Press

Research Director S. Derek Turner. "Rep. Eshoo is a strong defender of the

public interest with a clear record of protecting consumers and the open

Internet. She has been a leader on media and technology issues, and we look

forward to working with her on crucial issues that will shape the debate over

the future of the media."

"She is a stalwart defender of a free and

open Internet, and a champion of innovation," said Public Knowledge

President Gigi Sohn. "We look forward to working with her on the many

crucial issues that will come before

the House."