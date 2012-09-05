Eshoo: CALM Act Meant to Apply to Promos

CALM Act author Anna Eshoo

(D-Calif.) wrote the FCC Wednesday (Sept 5) to say that her congressional

intent was for promos to be included in the Act's restrictions on commercial

loudness.

That

came in response to a petition by the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association Aug. 8, asking the FCC to reconsider parts

of the act, which goes into effect in December.

The

Commercial Advertising Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act requires

broadcasters and cable operators to insure that the volume of ads is not

noticeably louder than the surrounding entertainment fare.

NCTA

argues that promotional material was not meant to be included in the definition

of commercial advertisement, but Eshoo begs to differ. "The difference

between promotional materials and other forms of advertising would not be

readily apparent to a consumer, and thus should not be treated differently in

the context of the commission's rules," she wrote in a letter to FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski that she asked be made a comment in the proceeding.

"[T]he plain language of the law does not provide a blanket exemption from

promotional advertisements, nor did legislative debate on this subject infer

such an exemption," she added.

She

suggested NCTA was simply trying to carve out as much of the ad territory from

the rules as it could. "The NCTA seeks to create a special class of

advertising based on the desire to exclude as many advertisements as possible

from the FCC's rules," she said.

In

its petition, NCTA asked the FCC to: "[L]imit its rules to "commercial

advertisements," rather than also including promotional material; (2) clarify

that a cable operator will not be held liable

in instances where, after performing spot checks of embedded network

advertising, the operator has notified that network and the Commission of the network's

non-compliance; and (3) not prohibit cable operators from contacting program

networks when performing spot checks."

It

said that applying the requirement to promos would increase compliance burdens,

but Eshoo said that was not a reason not to apply it. "[T]elevision

viewers have a reasonable expectation that compliance of the CALM Act's rules will be

consistent across all commercial networks, including non-advertiser supported

networks. NCTA had pointed out that including promos would result in spot

testing for an additional 40 nets that are not ad-supported.