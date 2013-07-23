Eshoo: Auction Needs to Be Right 'the First Time'
Ranking House Communications Subcommittee member Anna Eshoo
(D-Calif.) says that since the top two wireless carriers, AT&T and Verizon,
control 86% of the "beachfront" spectrum below 1 GHz, the FCC should
adopt incentive auction rules that allow all sized of carriers to bid for the
auction's beachfront real estate.
That came in her opening statement for Tuesday's auction
oversight hearing in the House Communications Subcommittee.
She also put in a plug for ensuring some of that beachfront
property has public access by setting aside a nationwide block for unlicensed
spectrum, something cable operators also support as they ramp up their Wi-Fi
efforts.
Republicans and Democrats are on different pages
when it comes to rules on bidders and just how much spectrum should be reserved
for unlicensed wireless.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.