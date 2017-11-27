Esbin Re-joins FCC

Barbara Esbin, a partner with law firm Cinnamon Mueller in Washington, has rejoined the FCC as deputy chief of the Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau.



She will focus on working with Native Nations and state and local governments, overseeing the offices of Native American and Intergovernmental Affairs.



Esbin, who has been advising the American Cable Association, has been with the law firm since 2010. Before that she was a senior fellow at the Progress & Freedom Foundation and had an extensive FCC career in senior posts at the Enforcement, Media, Wireless and the former Cable and Common Carrier Bureaus.



“Communications play a vital role in the everyday lives of Americans, and it’s the responsibility of this Bureau to ensure that the connection between consumers and the policies we work on as an agency is always front and center,” said Patrick Webre, acting chief of the bureau, in a statement. “We are so pleased that Barbara will be joining our committed team. Her experience and talent will further bolster our work on behalf of American consumers – and her focus on engaging with our state, local and Tribal partners will be vital.”