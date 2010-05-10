Esbin Joins Cinnamon Mueller to Head Washington Office

Barbara Esbin, a senior fellow at free market think tank the Progress & Freedom Foundation in Washington has joined law firm Cinnamon Mueller as head of its Washington office.

Esbin will head of the team representing the American Cable Association at the FCC and other agencies.

Before joining PFF, Esbin spent 14 years with the FCC, including in the Media Bureau and the Cable Services Bureau.

She also headed up various merger reviews at the agency, which will be particularly useful experience for ACA as it weighs in on the Comcast/NBCU merger. ACA is part of a group pushing for conditions on the merger.

"I am delighted that Barbara is joining CM, and I look forward to working with her on ACA matters. She is an outstanding addition to the team," said ACA President Matt Polka in announcing the move.



